Lock Upp day 45 written update: Azma Fallah says 'Munawar Faruqui should get Anjali Aroroa to mop his house'

Wednesday's episode of Lock Upp was full of fights. As the contestants took sides when Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora got into a fight, Azma Fallah and Zeeshan Khan also got into an argument. Munawar Faruqui also had ugly discussions, first with Payal and later with Poonam Pandey. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp day 44: Payal tells Anjali Arora ‘you lick Munawar’s feet')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things took an uglier turn when Anjali was given a secret task to play the Dhaakad spy on the show. As part of the task, she was asked to write critical statements about three people and put water in two people's personal trunks.

Anjali wrote Payal Rohatgi is a ghatiya aurat (cheap woman), Kaaranvir Bohra is cheap and Azma Fallah is fake. Ali Mercchant spotted the writing on the bathroom mirror. An upset Kaaranvir picked up a lipstick and wrote that whoever wrote the lines was a gandi nali ka keeda.

After it was announced that Anjali had won the secret task she was assigned, Azma realised that it was her trunk that was full of water and her belongings were completely wet. Azma got very angry and told Payal, “Aisi hoti hai hain ye. Characterless hoti hai ye ladkiyan. Sahi karwata hai Munawar isase apne kapde dhulwata hai. Mai to kehti hu pocha bhi lagwa le apne ghar pe bula ke (Such girls are characterless. Munawar does the right thing by making her wash his clothes. I suggest he should call her to his own house and get her to mop it).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Is Azma fake? Apne yaar ka photo sauten ke saath dekhi aur kuch nahi hua? Fake to tu hai (You saw your friend's picture with his wife and you did not feel a thing! You are fake),” Azma added, refering to Munawar's picture with his wife and son that Kangana had shown them during the weekend special episode.

Later, Munawar also said that he was upset with Anjali as she misled him during the task.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON