Lock Upp day 46 written update: Poonam Pandey recalls the time her family was thrown out of a residential society

On Thursday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen crying as she recalled the time when she could not get a house for herself, after stepping out of a hospital. Poonam was talking to co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra on the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show and Karan Kundrra is the jailor. (Also read: Lock Upp day 45 written update: Azma says ‘Anjali can only wash others' clothes')

With Kaaranvir Bohra by her side, Poonam Pandey wiped her tears before saying, "I am talking about just 3-4 years ago. I was with my family - my mom, dad sister. ..we were all living together. We were kicked out of the society because it was my family. Mom and dad did not say anything because I was the only person earning in the family. Have I ever said bad things about anyone? Try finding one such article. All I do is stay in my corner and do my work."

Kaaranvir said, "Tu bhai hai bhai (you are a brother)," as he held her arms and tried to calm her down. Poonam then added, "I stepped out of the hospital and was denied entry in my house. Everyone says I am wrong and bad. People do not try to understand me, but they judge me. At least meet me and try to understand me before you judge me."

The episode was not devoid of the usual fights and ugly moments. Kaaranvir and Mandana Karimi fought with Anjali Arora over the preparation for the arena performance of the week. Mandana called Anjali “little sh**” and “little b***h”. Anjali then retorted, “Apne abhi ye little bit dekha nahi hai. Ye little bit aayi na bahar to ye big bit bachegi nahi. (You have not seen this little b***h and if she comes to the fore, that big b***h won't be able to take it).”

After some time, Mandana requested Saisha Shinde to name her for lockout if given the chance. She added that the game was forcing her to become a person that she is not.

Just ahead of the performance, Payal and Saisha got into an argument and Payal yelled at Saisha saying, “Do not become my mom.” Saisha was very upset and she told the camera later, “No wonder she is not getting any roles, who would want to work with her.”

