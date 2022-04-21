Lock Upp day 52 written updates: Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora worse than 'jisse maar khaayi maine'

In Wednesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui cried a lot, complaining how his close friends Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora "backstabbed" him during the task for Ticket to Finale. (Also read: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan reacts to being ousted from the show for hitting Azma)

During the task, contestants were to line up bricks in front of one contestant's name and kick them out of the race to finale. After Payal Rohatgi was kicked out of the race, Saisha and Anjali conspired to gather enough bricks for Munawar. It was then that Munawar started complaining about broken trust and friendships.

Munawar first told Anjali and Saisha that they backstabbed and ditched him. "All this now reminds me how I have often been ditched in life, because I trust people. Do you want to play the game, individually? I will show you the game." Both Saisha and Anjali were hurt to see Munawar accusing them of ditching him, despite often discussing that they need to be individual players in the game.

Munawar was not kicked out of the race to finale as Prince Narula refused to give them the final, golden brick that'd decide the final.

Before the task for the finale race, Poonam Pandey, Saisha, and Anjali discussed Munawar's involvement in the game separately. Speaking about Anjali and Munawar, Poonam told Saisha that she felt bad because she genuinely treated him like a brother. Anjali was also a close friend but they always chose the game above the relationships.

Poonam said, "Maine jisse maar khaayi wo bhi inse accha hai (Even the person who thrashed me, is better than them)." Saisha then interrupted to correct her and said, "Listen, no matter what, you cannot defend what he did. That cannot be right in any manner and Munawar and Anjali are way better than him."

After getting separated from her ex-husband Sam Bombay, Poonam has often talked about facing domestic abuse. She even talked about it in detail during her time on Lock Upp.

Poonam was also seen crying in the episode after reminding Munawar that she often played for her team and fought her own physical limitations as well as medical issues to ensure the team won tasks. "I am playing the game despite visiting back-to-back hospitals," she said.

Earlier, when Anjali began defending Munawar during a fight, Payal asked Munawar, "Can you not defend yourself? Why do people around you need to speak up when I say something to you?" Munawar responded, "That is called friendship. I have earned that here."

