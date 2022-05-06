Lock Upp day 67 written update: Shivam Sharma blushes as Prince Narula suggests Sara Khan may reciprocate his feelings

On Thursday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, the contestants remembered former contestant Sara Khan who was recently evicted from the show. Shivam Sharma blushed while everyone suggested Sara may soon reciprocate his feelings. When Sara was on Lock Upp, Shivam claimed to have one-sided feelings for her. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that features Karan Kundrra as the jailor and will soon see his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as the warden. (Also read: Lock Upp: ‘Warden’ Tejasswi Prakash to join ‘jailer’ Karan Kundrra on the show)

As the episode began, the contestants were given a task. They were shown various tweets and were asked to identify the name of the person about whom the tweet was posted. One of the tweets was by former contestant Sara. The tweet read: "From what I have experienced and seen I feel Shivam is one of the most genuine and also a Strong khaidi in lockupp #Sarakhan #ShivamSharma #LockUpp @altbalaji." Shivam's name was not visible in the post shown to the contestants.

Looking at the tweet, most of the contestants wrote Shivam's name. Explaining why he wrote Shivam's name, Prince said, "Mai apna experience bata raha hu. Jab mai aisi hi ek show kar raha tha, Yuvi (his wife Yuvika) mere ko show ke andar mana kar gai, jab maine propose kiya tha. Fir bahar jaa k unhone bola 'ab samajh aya you are the most genuine guy' (I will share my experience. I did a similar show in which I proposed Yuvika and she refused me then. However, she found me to be a genuine guy, after stepping out of the show)."

He added, "To mujhe lagta hai, yaha to unhone ektarfa pyar bol ke rakh diya but bahar gai hogi to dekha hoga Shivam genuine banda hai. Sundar ladkiya time lagati hai, samajhdaar hoti hai ki ekdum se decision nahi leti isliye mujhe lagta hai Shivam (So, I feel Sara must have called Shivam a one-sided affair when she was on the show. Beautiful girls take time, as they must because it is not wise to take such decision in haste. So, I think the name should be Shivam)." Shivam blushed listening to Prince and Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah.

Soon, it was revealed that Sara Khan had indeed named Shivam. Prince jumped with joy and hugged him while everyone else cheered. Shivam also looked at the camera and said, “Khan saab, I miss you.” Shivam used to address Sara as Khan saab when she was on the show.

