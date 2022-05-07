Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lock Upp grand finale live updates: Kangana Ranaut says she will choose the winner, fans say 'kya mazaak hai'
Live

Lock Upp grand finale live updates: Kangana Ranaut says she will choose the winner, fans say 'kya mazaak hai'

  • Lock Upp grand finale live updates: Host Kangana Ranaut has announced that the final decision to choose the winner rests with her. Who will she choose from Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah.
Lock Upp Grand Finale live updates: Kangana Ranaut says the power to choose the winner rests with her.
Updated on May 07, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is finally coming to close after the explosive first season. The show gained a large viewership over the last few weeks and tonight, the winner of season one will be announced. Check out all the latest updates from the show:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:54 PM

    Sangram Singh wishes good luck to his 'Sherni'

    Payal Rohatgi's fiance Sangram Singh shared a tweet in her support. “Proud of your journey in show. God decision will be best. Hope you will win show. God bless you & all #LockUpp #PayalRohatgi WIN IT PAYAL SHERNI,” he wrote and shared her pictures from the show.

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:51 PM

    Fans are upset

    Fans of the show are upset after the latest promo, in which Kangana Ranaut said she will be the one to choose the winner. “Kya bakwas hai janta kya jhank marne k liye hai (What is this nonsense? What is the audience there for?), TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “We have invested over two months in this show! we deserve to pick the winner! and we have… Munawar WILL WIN,” wrote another.

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:46 PM

    Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut drops pics

    Host Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share photos of her stunning white dress for the grand finale. “Bad ass finale tonight …. Find out who will be the winner of India’s biggest reality show, Lockupp season one … tonight at 10:30pm @altbalaji @mxplayer,” she captioned her post.

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:39 PM

    Lock Upp finale: Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash share secrets

    Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash will perform at the grand finale.

    In a new promo, Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash shared their romantic secrets with Kangana Ranaut. Tejaswwi told Kangana how Karan likes his phone more than her. However, he clarifies that even on his phone, he is looking at her.

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:33 PM

    Lock Upp grand finale: The prize money

    The winner of season one will not only take the trophy home but also the prize money of 20 lakh and also a car. In fray for the trophy are Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah.

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 09:22 PM

    Kangana Ranaut says the power to pick the winner is hers

    In a new promo for the show, host Kangana Ranaut took centrestage for an important announcement. She said that the power to choose the winner is not completely with the viewers. She said that like all Judgement days, she will be the one with the final authority on who gets crowned the winner.

