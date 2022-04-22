Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra admits he made a 'stupid move' on Anjali Arora, says 'didn’t know she had a boyfriend outside'

Kaaranvir Bohra has admitted that he made a stupid move when he approached Anjali Arora on his recent show Lock Upp and suggested that she should fake liking for him. Last month, he had apologised to his wife Teejay Sidhu after his proposal came out in the open. (Also read: Lock Upp: Angry Munawar Faruqui fights with Prince, breaks jail property)

Last month, Anjali had told Munawar Faruqui that Kaaranvir had approached her with a proposal of a fake relationship, as a strategy for their stay on the show. Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra later discussed the matter and scolded Kaaranvir for suggesting such an alliance. Kaaranvir then met Teejay and apologised to her.

Talking about it, Kaaranvir told the Times of India in an interview, "It was a stupid move no doubt. But I thought there are many angles in reality shows. There are times when things are scripted, and angles are created and sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes relationships are real and they organically happen. I felt this is a new and different show, so let me try here. I thought this would be a safe angle and I discussed with Anjali that it should come from your side and I can’t do it because I am a married man. "

He added, "I purposely did it under the camera, I knew I was getting watched. To keep her and myself safe that it shouldn’t look cheap, I had clearly told her it would be one-sided. I told her also that it will disappear after a few days, how Shivam had a crush on Sara and it died because she didn’t give any importance. This was the exact proposal and I had no interest in her. I didn’t know at that time that she had a boyfriend outside. She should have refused me at that moment but she gave me a thumbs up. Log alag alag tarike se game khelte hain (People play the game differe and she didn't tell anyone about it for two weeks and was waiting for another proposal. When she got pally with Munawar then she discussed it with him as she got a better deal with him."

Munawar and Anjali had the longest and strongest of alliance on the show. Dubbed by fans as Munjali, they supported in each other in task as well as emotional moments. However, they things have turned sour over past few days. While Munawar claimed Anjali backstabbed him, she believed she was only playing the game and it should not be categorised as backstabbing.

