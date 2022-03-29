Lock Upp written day 29 updates: Kaaranvir Bohra is out, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma cry inconsolably

On Monday's episode, Lock Upp saw yet another surprise eviction, and Kaaranvir Bohra was evicted from the show. Upon the announcement of his eviction, Shivam Sharma was seen crying inconsolably, and soon, other members of his team joined. The ongoing reality show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the host who appears on weekend episodes. (Also read: Kangana defends Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock; wants him to join Lock Upp)

Zeeshan Khan, who had entered the show recently and was yet to be assigned a team, was called to the Naqab zone. He was then asked to create his own space by naming one person from among those who have been selected for eviction in the chargesheet. Zeeshan named Kaaranvir and Vinit Kakkar, who was also asked the same, named Kaaranvir too.

Soon, the guards announced that it was time for Kaaranvir to be evicted, as Zeeshan and Vinit had named him. Everyone was shocked. Zeeshan then approached Kaaranvir for a handshake but Kaaranvir stepped backward and said, "Do not touch me."

Even Kaaranvir could not believe that he was out of the show. Soon, Shivam started crying and said, "Sara Khan chali gai, Saisha Shinde chali gai ab aap bhi ja rahe ho (Sara and Saisha are gone, and now you are leaving as well)." As they bid farewell to Kaaranvir, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey also started crying. Shivam continued to cry inconsolably.

In the episode earlier, Ali Mercchant and Anjali were seen getting into a fight after they pulled at each other during a task. Ali walked up to Anjali and said, "Do not frame someone for bulls***. Do not go that way, you are younger. You are just 21, that is why I am telling you this. I have seen enough of this world, this is the wrong path. " Anjali had said that he pulled at her T-shirt.

Anjali responded to him saying, "Stop talking all this rubbish. Are you talking about the image? Will you damage my image? Are you saying I will not get work? You are no one to make or damage my image. I can do it for myself. Avoid using such words. Shut up."

