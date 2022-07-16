Maharani season 2 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as CM Rani Bharti, fights her husband in grand political battle. Watch

The teaser of the second season of political drama Maharani was unveiled by streaming platform SonyLiv on Saturday. The teaser gave the first look at the protagonist Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) in her battle with husband and predecessor Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah). The teaser did not give a release date for the second season. The show’s first season, released in 2020, received mixed reviews but critics praised Huma's acting. Also read: Maharani review: Huma Qureshi tries her best

The teaser opens with former chief minister Bheema Bharti coming out of prison in a new bearded look. He addresses political rallies, one remotely via a mobile phone kept next to the mic, and blames his wife Rani for his current state. He then promises his followers that he will not take this lying down and Rani should expect a tough fight. The scene then shifts to Rani, who is getting into her car. She looks into the camera and shushes all the noise around her. Fans said they were eagerly awaiting the show. One commented, “Eagerly waiting for Huma's spectacular performance.” Another wrote, “Can't wait . Release it asap (as soon as possible).”

Season one of Maharani saw Rani reluctantly take over the mantle of chief minister after Bheema suffered a stroke. The show depicted how the politically-naïve Rani learnt to be more aware of her surroundings, and develops into a seasoned politician, adept at handling the machinations around her by opposition and her own party members.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Maharani has Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serving as showrunners and writers. The show also features Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Dibyendu Bhattachary, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar and Ravindra Gautam in pivotal roles. The second season will begin streaming sometime soon on SonyLiv, but no official release date has been announced yet.

