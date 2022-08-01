Maharani season 2 trailer: Huma Qureshi vows to tackle goons in 'new Bihar' as she returns as CM Rani Bharti. Watch

The trailer for season two of the web series Maharani was released on Monday. In the 2.35-minute-long video, actor Huma Qureshi returns as chief minister Rani Bharti of 'new Bihar'. As violence grips the state, she vows to tackle goons. Maharani 2 will stream from August 25 on SonyLIV. (Also Read | Maharani season 2 teaser)

In the trailer, several incidents take place in the state back to back giving rise to political turmoil. The death of a beauty contestant also shakes up the state. As Naveen Kumar played by Amit Sial tries a new tactic in politics, Huma is faced with opposition. The trailer progresses to show an angry Huma tearing up papers while standing on a bridge.

She then said, "The citizens, leaders and the officers of the state will see how I deal with all these goons." As she conducted political rallies, she said, "This is a new Bihar. This is Rani Bharti's Bihar." The trailer also showed how chaos got heightened with people asking for her resignation. At the end of the trailer, she said, "Traditions are made to be broken someday. And I am infamous for breaking them." The video ends with her sipping tea lost in her thoughts.

Taking to the comments section, fans praised the trailer and Huma. A person wrote, "Zabardast (Fantastic) web series season 1 blockbuster. Season 2 is also a blockbuster. Huma Qureshi and all actors did good jobs."

In season 2, she is set to reign and bring fair and transparent administration to the citizens of her state. Rani Bharti, in season one, took over the mantle of chief minister after her husband Bheema Bharti suffered a stroke. The show revolved around how the politically-naive Rani learnt to be more aware of her surroundings.

Maharani 2 also features Amit, Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan. The show is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

