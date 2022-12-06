Malaika Arora says she discusses marriage plans and kids with Arjun Kapoor: 'I don't care duniya kya sochti hai'

Malaika Arora talked about her future plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the first episode of her show Moving In With Malaika. She made her OTT debut with the show, which premiered on Monday. Arjun had recently quashed rumours of Malaika being pregnant. Also read: Arjun Kapoor strongly reacts to ‘fake’ report about Malaika Arora's pregnancy

The first episode of Moving In With Malaika featured filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who asked Malaika if she was planning to marry Arjun Kapoor and have more kids. Malaika said she was happy with Arjun, and that she did not know what the future had in store for them. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The two co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika told Farah, “Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai (we have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner). I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai (I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it).”

She also spoke about ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and revealed what went wrong in their marriage of 18 years. “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people,” she said. She also added that things between her and Arbaaz were fine till the release of Dabangg (2010). However, post that ‘they became very irritable people and started to drift apart'.

Earlier, it was Arjun who revealed on Koffee With Karan that he isn't ready to settle down with Malaika. “It's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”

Moving In With Malaika is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

