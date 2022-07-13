Masaba Gupta responds to Instagram user who said ‘you look so bad’

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has reacted after a person made a negative remark about her looks. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Masaba shared a screenshot of a comment on Instagram, seemingly on one of her posts. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta reveals her 'two personalities' on Instagram)

A person wrote, "You look so bad..it's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." In a reply to the Instagram user, Masaba wrote, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes."

She also added, "As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)."

This isn't the first time that Masaba has responded to negative comments. In 2017, she retweeted a post supporting a ban on firecrackers by the Supreme Court resulting in abusive comments. She shared a long post on Instagram which read, "Recently I retweeted in the support of the Firecracker ban by the Supreme Court and like every other issue in this country, big or small.. The trolling & bashing began. By calling me names like ‘b****** child’ or ‘illegitimate west Indian’ it only makes my chest swell with pride. I’m the illegitimate product of two of the most legitimate personalities you’ll find & I’ve made the best life, both personally and professionally... out of which I’m proud of.”

A part of her post also read, "My legitimacy comes from the work I do and what my contribution to society has been. And you can try but you will not be able to raise a single finger on the either of the two."

Currently, Masaba is awaiting the release of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba season two. The show is set to hit the OTT platform on July 29. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, season 2 will also feature Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The first season released in August 2020.

