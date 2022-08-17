Masaba Gupta shares the 'secret' behind Masaba Masaba 2 success, posts hilarious BTS video from sets. Watch

Masaba Gupta is basking in the success of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba 2. On Wednesday she shared a fun BTS video from the sets and told her fans the ‘secret’ behind the success of her show. As soon as she dropped the video, her fans started lauding her in the comments section of the post. Also Read: Masaba Masaba season 2 review: Charming and naturally great, Masaba Gupta proves herself Neena Ji of the new gen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Masaba wrote, “Here's the secret guys...the chemical X that made season 2 as crazy as possible." The video starts with the text 'How to make a successful season 2?' followed by: 'Sign a dedicated cast'. Several videos from the shoot, one in which Masaba is seen sitting on the floor, in another one her co-stars Kareema Barry and Kusha Kapila are seen clicking funny selfies. In another pic, Neena Gupta and Neelam Kothari are seen yawning and in another one Neil Bhoopalam aka Dhairya Rana is seen playing Jenga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After this, the next step, 'Get a serious director' appears on the screen. Funny videos of the show's director Sonam Nair play. In one video, Sonam is heard saying, 'Masale mein kya hai (What spices do you have)?' as she eats bhel. In another one, Sonam says, "So basically as much attention I can draw to myself." While in one video she is sleeping on a sofa, in another one she is saying that "I think I can do a cameo today. I am feeling it."

Finally text for the final step, 'Get a great location' appears on the screen. Clips of muddy puddles, heavy rain, and the show's crew carrying the equipment start playing. The video ends with the text 'Shoot like it's a party.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first season of Masaba Masaba was released in 2020. The second season of the show comes months after the actor-designer received acclaim for playing the role of Saiba, a woman deep into dating apps, in Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai.

The new season was released on July 29 on Netflix and starred Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.