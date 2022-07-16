Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer: Masaba Gupta wants to be ‘king’, tells Neena Gupta she is too 'thirsty' of late. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer released on Saturday. Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, who also play daughter-mother on the Netflix show, are seen hustling for work and love as they tease their new adventures in the upcoming season of the web series.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta will be back on Netflix with Masaba Masaba season 2 on July 29. The real-life mother-daughter duo, who also play mother and daughter on the web series, will be seen facing a new set of challenges as they try to balance their work and love lives. The official trailer of the latest season of Masaba Masaba relased on Saturday. Sharing it on Instagram, Masaba wrote, “She’s been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be king.’ Read more: In Masaba Masaba 2 teaser, Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta share 'good news'

Neena and Masaba play fictionalised versions of themselves in this playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and films. In the almost two-minute trailer actor-designer Masaba Gupta, who plays a fashion designer in the series, is seen hustling for both love and work, as she tackles new highs and new lows. She declares pretty early on in the trailer that she wants ‘to be the king’; and even tells Neena that she’s decided that it is now going to be ‘no men, only work’ for her.

While coming up with a brand new collection, the designer is also trying to reclaim the reins of her personal life and navigate through new (and old) love interests. While Neil Bhoopalam returns as Dhairya Rana, her investor-turned-love-interest, joining him in trying to win over Masaba’s love is Armaan Khera’s Fateh – her client, who flirts with her. Masaba is designing his wedding clothes.

Meanwhile, Neena is the lead actor of a new show, who is looking for an actor, who can be cast opposite her. Enter Ram Kapoor. But, the two seem to have something more going on than just work. During a scene, Masaba tells Neena to get her hormones checked as she was being ‘too thirsty’.

The second season of the Netflix series is directed by Sonam Nair. Apart from Ram and Arman, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh are the new additions to the cast. The first season of Masaba Masaba, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from both critics and audiences.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

