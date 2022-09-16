Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on The Crown, says Prince Harry once called him ‘granddad’

Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Matt Smith has revisited a special memory from when Prince Harry addressed him as ‘granddad’ at a polo match.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Matt Smith has shared an adorable anecdote about Prince Harry. The actor, who is currently seen as the horrible but awesome Prince Daemon on House of the Dragon, played multiple popular characters in his career, including Prince Philip on The Crown. (Also read: Exclusive: House of the Dragon's Matt Smith says show isn't new Game of Thrones, calls it family drama 'with dragons')

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II and was Prince Harry's grandfather. So when Harry ran into Matt at a polo match once, he made sure to leave a special memory for Matt. “I met Harry once, at polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” he said during an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show. “And he walked up to me and went ‘Granddad,’” he added. “He watched the show! Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then." He also mentioned that the Queen, who passed away last week at the age of 94, watched the popular show on a projector.

Matt won critical and audience's love for his pitch-perfect portrayal of Prince Philip opposite Claire Foy on the show. He was seen in that role for two seasons and was replaced by Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth seasons. Now, in the fifth and sixth seasons, actor Jonathan Pryce will play the role. He will be joined by Imelda Staunton as the Queen.

Show creator Peter Morgan recently said that following the queen’s death, the show would stop filming but he did not specify for how long that would be. In an e-mail statement to Deadline, the writer said, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The new season will see Elizabeth Debicki as the new Princess Diana. Previously, Emma Corrin earned wide applause for her portrayal of the ‘People’s princess'.

matt smith prince harry prince harry meghan markle the crown + 2 more
