Mine is a filmy journey from village to here: Chandan Roy

Inspired by films, a 10-year-old village-boy Chandan Roy had a dream of going to Mumbai and making it big someday. Native of Deshrajpur in district Vaishali, he eventually got to realise his dream of becoming an actor with hit OTT series Panchayat.

Today, at 27, Chandan has a film and three series lined-up for release and is busy shooting back-to-back.

“I have completed movie Sanak which has Vidyut Jamwaal in the lead. I play friend of slain-gangster Vikas Dubey in his biopic Hanak also as protagonist. I will be seen in the romantic mini-web series Sajan that was shot in Delhi. For Project 706 I got a chance to play a RAW agent,” he informs after wrapping the web series Chuna in Lucknow.

Summing up his journey, the State of Seige: Temple Attack actor, says, “I remember watching at least three films in cinema — be it with anyone. I started doing plays in my village as well as in my school. My biggest teacher has been my radio set. Where I got to listen to all interviews and programmes that introduced to the city of dream and the industry.”

As a planned move he shifted to Patna for graduation. “There, I became part of Abhiyan Natya Manch as I wanted to prepare myself as an actor. Then, after completing my masters from IIMC, JNU campus in New Delhi I joined full-time theatre. Later I took up a job and started saving money along with theatre.”

To fulfill his acting dream, he came to Mumbai. “I was prepared to sleep on the road, live empty stomach and struggle but was determined to become an actor. “Not fit” is how I was tagged in multiple auditions. My first break came with a small role in TV show Baba Ramdev which was followed by roles in Crime Alert and Fear Files. My first film was Jamun which was recently released.”

Chandan’s big break happened with the series Panchayat. “I auditioned for an electrician’s part that was later played by our director Deepak Mishra, but eventually essayed the role of Vikas. That series literally changed my life and everyone in the industry started to recognise me. Though my career can be termed as a filmy journey, but I have worked very hard and had to plan everything very carefully to reach here. I feel God has been very kind.”

The actor is now excited about the second season of his hit show which is expected to start soon.