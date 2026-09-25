Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says India's 'habit of hero worship' has created a new 'star system' on OTT | Interview

The emergence of streaming has led many to call this time in Indian storytelling the ‘golden age’ for actors. Many actors, who would not get sizable roles in films, are now leading web series and consequently films. Actors have taken precedence over stars on OTT, emboldening this claim. But Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked on both streaming and in films, says this approach is myopic.

‘We are finding a new star system’

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub discusses his new series, Hunkkaar, and the state of OTT in India.

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The actor is currently awaiting the release of his web series, Hunkkaar, which premieres on JioHotstar. He chats with Hindustan Times ahead of the release. Talking about the perception that there were fewer good roles before streaming, he says, “There were good roles written earlier, too. People call me cynical when I say this, but we are finding a new star system here (on streaming), too. That is our habit. Our problem is that we are into hero worship. So we create stars.”

The actor says the spectre of tropes and formulas is ruling the streaming scene in India currently. “Look at what works (on OTT) in today’s time. Firstly, it should be a thriller. Otherwise, it should be the story of a village. There are 3-4 patterns. Either the police are the hero, catching a thief. Or the thief is the hero, evading the police,” he tells us.

‘I am very privileged’

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{{^usCountry}} As the conversation shifts to the perception that this is the golden age for actors, Zeeshan argues that the question should be posed to the lakhs of aspiring actors still looking for work, and not to the few who have it: “I admit I am very privileged. All of us are. The thing is that these questions are asked of us, the ones getting work. Since I am getting work, I will feel this is the golden period. The lakh-odd people still struggling to find work should answer this. I have so much work that I can’t sit idle, so I will feel this is the best time. But do they?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the conversation shifts to the perception that this is the golden age for actors, Zeeshan argues that the question should be posed to the lakhs of aspiring actors still looking for work, and not to the few who have it: “I admit I am very privileged. All of us are. The thing is that these questions are asked of us, the ones getting work. Since I am getting work, I will feel this is the golden period. The lakh-odd people still struggling to find work should answer this. I have so much work that I can’t sit idle, so I will feel this is the best time. But do they?” {{/usCountry}}

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All about Zeeshan's Hunkkaar

Hunkkaar: The Roar stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Raghubir Yadav, Aneet Padda, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, and Zoya Hussain. The series focuses on a schoolgirl’s allegation of sexual harassment against a revered self-proclaimed godman and the investigation into it. It will release on JioHotstar on September 25.