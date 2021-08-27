Money Heist 5: When La Casa de Papel writer said he regretted killing off Berlin

Money Heist season 5, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, is soon approaching. While the two-part series finale is expected to feature many deaths, fans have still not gotten over a few that were shown in the previous seasons. One such death was of Berlin, essayed by Pedro Alonso.

Fans of the Netflix show had high hopes for Berlin's return in the third and fourth seasons. Although he did appear in the last two seasons, it was limited to flashbacks. While fans do wish to see him take part in the ongoing heist, the series' writer Javier Gómez Santander had once confessed they regretted killing off his character.

Speaking with Spanish publication El Mundo, via Express UK, Javier said that they had penned an irreversible death for the character. “Even characters with such a negative charge like Berlin end up being somewhat redeemed and people have a brutal affection for them. So we get him back for this season. How were we going to give it up?" he said.

"If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. We killed him too much and there is no way to revive him," he added.

Last year, in Money Heist: The Phenomenon, creator Alex Pina had also confessed that they had no intentions of killing off the character. "I said I had no intention of taking him out of the series. Someone said to me, ‘This character doesn’t fit with the times. You should take him out of the series,'" he said.

While he acknowledged that the character is 'a misogynist, narcissist and psychopath in many ways,' he felt that 'television is bland it’s boring because less things happen' without such characters.

Nevertheless, fans are content to see him return through flashbacks. The character will be seen in season 5, and this time, the makers will be introducing his son as well.

In a teaser released last week, Money Heist introduced actor Patrick Criado as Rafael, Berlin's son on the show. The clip featured the on-screen father-son duo teaming up for a robbery together. The video has left fans shocked, with many confessing they did not anticipate the twist. A few have also speculated that he would save the Professor and others in the series finale.