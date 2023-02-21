Money Heist actor Miguel Herran spotted at Delhi airport, fans joke ‘welcome to State Bank of India'

Actor Miguel Herran of Money Heist fame recently visited India. The actor, who plays Rio in the hit Netflix show was seen at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he also posed for some pictures with fans. (Also read: Money Heist 5: When La Casa de Papel writer said he regretted killing off Berlin)

The actor was seen leaving the airport with his luggage as the paparazzi followed him. He looked comfortable in a matching olive green shirt and pants as fans requested him for selfies and he obliged. Although there are no official details whether the actor is in India to shoot for a project, this is not the first time that the Money Heist actor has worked in the country. In 2015, the actor had made an appearance in a brief love-themed commercial for the song-streaming app Gaana, where he lip-synced a few sentences in Hindi.

Fans noted how humble and gracefully he met his fans and posed with the airport staff. A comment on a paparazzo video of the actor at Delhi airport read, "He is seen pushing his own luggage unlike a lot of people who have their bodyguards carry their handbags," while another alluded to his Money Heist character and said, "Rio… welcome (love emoticons)." Fans also left hilarious comments referring to the character he plays in the show, who loots banks. A user commented, "Welcome to State Bank of India (laughing emoticon)," while another joked, "Please state bank ko loot lo yaar, hamesha lunch karte hai (please rob the State Bank of India, the employees are always having lunch)."

Money Heist, which is titled La Casa De Papel in Spanish, stars Alvaro Morte as Professor, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Najwa Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, and Esther Acebo as Stockholm among others. The show became a worldwide sensation, finding a legion of fans in India as well.

