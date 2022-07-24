Monica Sharma: With things looking up, it’s time to rise and shine

Actor Monica Sharma, who started her career with street plays before winning a beauty pageant, asserts that it’s important for every young girl to follow her heart to reach where she truly belongs.

“I have always listened to my heart and certainly knew what I wanted to do in life. Like many in this industry, mine too was not an easy journey as I come from an army background where service and academics is the sole choice as a career. But I had made up my mind,” she says.

The Dilli Waali Thakur Girls and Naagin actor adds, “After travelling for my international pageant I realised that I am going to be an actor. Call it a beginner’s luck, soon after an ad, I got a film with a star like Rituparna Ghosh. Though the film couldn’t release, it still did turn out to be my gateway into the world of entertainment.”

Along with her recent release Khuda Hafiz-2, Sharma also has another film streaming.

“I started with films followed by TV but I just went with the flow. I have never categorized my work on the basis of mediums …sab kaam hi hai. Though all newbies want to do films but I decided not to get rigid when it comes of work. Doing films is like a fairy tale for me but OTT has been a saviour post lockdown. Currently, my last film got released on theatre whereas Jalwayu Enclave was a digital project. So, it’s work that is important for me.”

Sharma shot for her last project in Lucknow, “When I joined the cast of KH-2, I was in for a surprise. I had never before been to Uttar Pradesh, so it was a different experience all together. I met a few localites and I was in awe of their ‘laheja,’ I mean they generally talk in such a beautiful lingo.”

Talking about what’s all in store for her, Sharma adds, “Today I’m a more confident actor. Even for my last film, I gave a very emotional shot without any retake. So with things looking up it’s time to rise and shine. My next release will be Haryana and it will again see me giving my best shot as a performer followed by another digital project.”