‘Kutte ki dum’: Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina for doing ‘Shaktimaan ka apmaan’ in Still Alive

Recently, comedian Samay Raina took a swipe at actor Mukesh Khanna during his latest Still Alive show. The Shaktiman star, however, is in no mood to let it slide and has hit back strongly, saying Samay is only fit to sit on a donkey and even branding him a “dog’s tail.”

Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina

On Wednesday, Mukesh Khanna took to social media to slam Samay Raina.

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On Wednesday, Mukesh took to social media to slam Samay. He shared an edited picture in which Samay can be seen sitting on a donkey. The text on the photo read, “Samay Raina tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak hai voh bhi muhh kala karke (Samay Raina, you’re only fit to sit on a donkey – and that too with your face blackened)."

The actor went on to take a dig at Samay in his caption, saying he has faced backlash from the whole country, and called him shameless.

In the caption of his post, Mukesh penned down a fiery note that read, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi!! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahin hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua."

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyonki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai!!!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyonki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai!!!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, “A dog's tail stays crooked. No matter if you keep it in a million sheaths. Take it out. It'll still be crooked as ever!! Samay Raina is such a tail. No matter how much you beat it. Straighten it. It'll turn crooked again. Because he is not a simple, straightforward creature. He is a roasted creature. Burned in the fire of filth. Cooked through. The whole country has scolded him, beaten him. Yet he has came back shamelessly. Now only one thing remains… Blacken his face, make him seat on a donkey, and parade it through the cities of the country, pelted with curses. Where children hurl eggs, tomatoes at him. Because he has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, “A dog's tail stays crooked. No matter if you keep it in a million sheaths. Take it out. It'll still be crooked as ever!! Samay Raina is such a tail. No matter how much you beat it. Straighten it. It'll turn crooked again. Because he is not a simple, straightforward creature. He is a roasted creature. Burned in the fire of filth. Cooked through. The whole country has scolded him, beaten him. Yet he has came back shamelessly. Now only one thing remains… Blacken his face, make him seat on a donkey, and parade it through the cities of the country, pelted with curses. Where children hurl eggs, tomatoes at him. Because he has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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What did Samay say

Mukesh’s remark comes just a day after Samay broke his silence on India’s Got Latent controversy during his Still Alive show, where he mentioned that several “irrelevant people” attempted to grab the spotlight amid the uproar. Samay also recalled how Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktiman, had publicly criticised both him and Ranveer Allahbadia.

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“Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge (Shaktiman also came in. How can one fight Shaktiman?" he said.

Samay went on to claim that during the time Shaktiman was on air, several children reportedly attempted to imitate the on-screen superhero by jumping off buildings. “Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai (Children died because of, and yet you’re sitting there claiming the moral high ground)?" he said.

The controversy began in 2025 when clips from the show circulated online and were criticised by some viewers as insensitive or crossing comedic boundaries. A joke by guest Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage, led to FIRs, and ultimately led to the show being taken off air.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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