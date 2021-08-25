Mumbai Diaries 26/11 trailer: Amazon series shows the night of terror, as lived by doctors who didn't give up

Amazon has released the trailer for its upcoming series, Mumbai Diaries. The show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others and revisits the night of terrorist attacks on Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

In the series, Mohit plays a senior doctor at a government hospital who is assigned a bunch of trainees right on the day of the attacks. However, it is a test by fire for them as they have to attend to the injured, in the gunfire raging at the Gateway of India and elsewhere.





The doctors have to save themselves and care for those in need. Questions are raised about whether it is right to tend to the injuries of the attackers and their duty as doctors.

The show is directed by Nikhil Advani who said, “Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11 which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far."

He added, “A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring to life this story. Narrated from the lens of the first responders i.e., doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. It is a series we are immensely proud of and we are honoured to have the Honourable Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Tourism & Protocol, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Aaditya Thackeray grace the trailer launch of the show. With Amazon Prime Video we will be able to take this story across the world and at a time when frontline workers need to be lauded for their efforts. I couldn’t have asked for a better home or time for the series.”

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, 2021.