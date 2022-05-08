Munawar Faruqui wins Lock Upp season 1, Payal Rohatgi is first runner-up

Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of the reality show Lock Upp on Saturday's grand finale episode. Show host Kangana Ranaut handed over the trophy to him on the episode and announced that Payal Rohatgi is the first runner-up on the season one of the show backed by Ekta Kapoor. (Also read: Lock Upp grand finale live updates: Munawar Faruqui wins)

Munawar and Payal were arch-rivals on the show and were mostly seen fighting. While Munawar attacked Payal for being a mean person, she called him a manipulator and someone who hid behind his friends.

Earlier, when Kangana announced Munawar as the first contestant among those who made it to the top three, she also revealed that he received more than 18 lakh votes.

Munawar also cracked a few jokes at the expense of his co-contestants. “Those who played Lock Upp like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, are out of the show and those who played it like Kasauti Zindagi Kii are the finalists now,” he said. He also took digs at Payal Rohatgi and called her a perfect fit for the role of vamps in daily soaps.

Praising Payal, Kangana said she always fought for what she felt was right and never bothered about the outcome.

On the finale episode, Kangana also performed to her new song, She's On Fire and interacted with Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and actors Divya Dutta on the stage.

During his journey on the show, Munawar formed strong bonds with co-contestants Anjali and Saisha Shinde. He also befriended Poonam Pandey but she drifted away soon and often doubted his friendship.

While performing various tasks, all the contestants shared several anecdotes from their lives and Munawar revealed that he was physically abused as a child. He also talked about his mother and how she faced hardships through her life.

