Namit Das on Aarya bagging an Emmy nomination: It does make my profile look better

Actor Namit Das, who has done some memorable roles in the past couple of years, in the web space believes that Aarya bagging an International, will catapult his career in a new direction.

“It is a big deal and it matters a lot to the actors as well. The moment people will look me up, they will see my name pop up immediately as someone who was a part of an Emmy-nominated show. It does make my profile look better,” shares the 37-year-old.

Das reveals how he was the first one to receive the news of the nomination, and he shared it with the team.

“The discovery was quite accidental. But I am so happy that I was the one who broke the news to the team,” he says.

The Ghanchakkar (2013) actor also believes that an international recognition is unlike anything else.

“It is great that you are being recognised internationally. How much ever we live in a cocoon and create a world thinking that it is the only world, the fact remains that the world is really big and there is so much out there. It is really special that one of the shows I am a part of, is being recognsied,” says the actor, who also stars in web shows Abhay and A Suitable Boy.

Das, who plays the role of Jawahar Bishnoi, a businessman who is involved in illegal activities in the series, calls the role special and hopes that things will only get better here on for his career.

“The role has given me a position that I probably didn’t have five years back. Second gear se third gear mein lekar aaya hai mujhe. I am sure there must be some perks that will come (post the Emmy nomination) ,” he says.

Asked if he is expecting the series to win, Das says, “The nomination in itself is a big recognition. One should celebrate that. Having said that if it is a win, it will be perfect.”