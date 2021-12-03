Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Natasha Dalal all set for her OTT debut
web series

Natasha Dalal all set for her OTT debut

Natasha Dalal will soon be seen helping a bride find her dream wedding attire in web show, Say Yes To The Dress India
Natasha Dalal will be seen in Say Yes To The Dress India, which will stream on discovery+
Published on Dec 03, 2021 06:05 PM IST
ByHTC

The world will soon get to see another side of Natasha Dalal, fashion designer and wife of actor Varun Dhawan, as she gets ready to step into the OTT world.

Soon, she will be seen helping a bride find her dream wedding attire in web show, Say Yes To The Dress India.

After studying fashion designing from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York, Dalal returned to India back in 2013 and launched her design house, Natasha Dalal Label, which specialises in bridal and wedding couture collections.

Now, it will also be the first time when the designer will be showcasing her wedding collection in front of the camera.

“Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut,” she said, adding that curating an outfit for a bride is a very overwhelming experience for her.

“Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m looking forward to witnessing that,” she added.

Coming in front of the camera is a big thing for Dalal as she likes to stay away from the limelight. In fact, her Instagram account is private till date, and she has never spoken about her life, career or Varun Dhawan on any public platform.

