Neelam Kothari Soni: I am choosing cameos over full-fledged roles

Neelam Kothari Soni is thoroughly enjoying her second innings as an actor after the success of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and is flooded with opportunities. However, she says whenever approached for a project now, the first question she asks is, ‘How many days do you need to shoot my part?’

“My nine-year-old daughter Ahana takes up most of my time. I can’t sign a project that would require me to shoot 40-45 days and not be there for her,” shares the actor, who has done hits films like Love 86, Ilzaam (both 1986) and Khudgarz (1987).

With back-to-back shoots and promotional events, Neelam says family life ended up taking a back seat. “During this time, my daughter and my dad were unwell, and Sameer (Soni; actor-husband) was also busy with shooting. So none of us were available for Ahana. As a result, she’s giving me a cold shoulder (laughs). You know how children have strange ways of expressing emotions,” she elaborates.

That is why the actor is willing to take on cameo roles, which allow her to spend enough time with family: “Work will come and go, but these precious years with family will never return.”

Having said that, she believes “never say never”. “If something extremely interesting comes my way, I might make time,” shares Neelam, who recently wrapped up the shoot of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven season 2, where she shares the screen with her husband.

Though she doesn’t share details about her part, Neelam says she didn’t have to think much before signing it. “I am friends with Zoya. She called me up one day and asked if I was willing to act, and I said, ‘If it’s for you then yes, 100%’,” she concludes.