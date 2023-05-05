Nick Jonas can't stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra as Citadel becomes #1 series: 'My wife is a boss'

Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller Citadel witnessed its global premiere on Prime Video on April 28. With three episodes out so far on Prime Video, the streamer's new action series is already breaking records by becoming the platform's 'number one title'. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas reacted to the news as he gave the actor and the cast and crew of the Russo Brothers-backed show a shoutout. Also read: Nick Jonas says Met Gala was the ‘beginning of our love story’, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York during a recent outing.

On Friday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The accompanying text on the poster read 'Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video'. Sharing it, the singer-actor, who had joined Priyanka at some of her recent Citadel red carpet premieres in London and Rome, wrote a loved-up note for her. Nick wrote, "My wife is a boss." He also added, “Congrats to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family.”

Nick Jonas reacts to Citadel becoming the number one title on Prime Video.

The first three episodes of Citadel are out right now on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every Friday and the finale on May 26. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as a pair of star-crossed lovers and spies, Citadel delves into the world of espionage, romance, and action. The series is unique in its global approach, with franchise installments in both Italy and India already in the works.

Priyanka has had a busy few weeks. After promoting Citadel in Mumbai, London, Rome, Los Angeles and New York, the actor graced the Met Gala 2023 carpet with Nick. They also attended the after-party. Priyanka is now busy with the promotions of her latest Hollywood film, Love Again. On Wednesday, Priyanka was joined by Nick and family at the New York premiere of the film co-starring Sam Heughan. Nick also has a cameo appearance in the rom-com.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her New York restaurant Sona, where Nick and their family joined her for dinner. She wrote in her caption, "Family... to every one that came to support. I love you... without you, none of it is possible."

Priyanka was dressed in pink as she posed with Nick, mom Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas as well as Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. They had all come down to New York to support Priyanka during her Love Again premiere. The film will be released in India on May 12.

