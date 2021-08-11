Nishant Bhat: 'I have choreographed opening and finale sequences for Bigg Boss earlier'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat has said that he has worked on previous season of the reality show. He added that this is the first time he will be infront of the camera, as a contestant.

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, choreographer Nishant Bhat shared that he has choreographed opening, finale sequences for previous seasons of Bigg Boss. "I am a full on Bigg Boss fan and have watched all the seasons. In fact I even worked on previous seasons of Bigg Boss. I have choreographed finales and openings for the show. I have even choreographed some of the dance sequences that were done inside the Bigg Boss house over the years."

"So, I have been part of Bigg Boss. In a way, behind the camera. And, now for the first time, I will be there infront of all the cameras. I am pretty excited for that," he added.

Nishant Bhat also shared his strategy for the show. "I do not think too much. I have done a few reality shows. I jump into them, without much of a thought and then give it my best, my hundred percent," he said.

The choreographer added, "I will do the same for Bigg Boss OTT. I will treat each task like a choreography project. I do not have a strategy but this show is also one that cannot be done with a prior plan. Every day is different on the show, you need to change and mould your strategy accordingly. I just know I do not give up till the time I find a solution for the situation."

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat participated in a few dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.