Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Nishant Bhat: 'I have choreographed opening and finale sequences for Bigg Boss earlier'
web series

Nishant Bhat: 'I have choreographed opening and finale sequences for Bigg Boss earlier'

After working on a few seasons of Bigg Boss for the finale and opening sequences, and even some performances inside the house, choreographer Nishant Bhat is now a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Nishant Bhat is now a Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat has said that he has worked on previous season of the reality show. He added that this is the first time he will be infront of the camera, as a contestant.

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, choreographer Nishant Bhat shared that he has choreographed opening, finale sequences for previous seasons of Bigg Boss. "I am a full on Bigg Boss fan and have watched all the seasons. In fact I even worked on previous seasons of Bigg Boss. I have choreographed finales and openings for the show. I have even choreographed some of the dance sequences that were done inside the Bigg Boss house over the years."

"So, I have been part of Bigg Boss. In a way, behind the camera. And, now for the first time, I will be there infront of all the cameras. I am pretty excited for that," he added.

Nishant Bhat also shared his strategy for the show. "I do not think too much. I have done a few reality shows. I jump into them, without much of a thought and then give it my best, my hundred percent," he said.

Also read: Arjun lauds Neeraj Chopra for battling obesity, keeping 'eye on the prize'

The choreographer added, "I will do the same for Bigg Boss OTT. I will treat each task like a choreography project. I do not have a strategy but this show is also one that cannot be done with a prior plan. Every day is different on the show, you need to change and mould your strategy accordingly. I just know I do not give up till the time I find a solution for the situation."

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat participated in a few dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss dance deewane
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP