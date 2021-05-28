Observing actors has been my biggest learning: Anshuman Pushkar

Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection actor Anshuman Pushkar feels the best way to improve one’s craft is to learn from the experience of fellow actors.

“I am technically just two series old and my third work will soon come on the OTT platform. My biggest learning has been from theatre and workshops that I have done with Nadira Babbarji and observing seasoned actors or even learning from newcomers,” said the actor, who has shot two back-to-back OTT series in Lucknow.

The actor started from scratch after he completed his MBA in Mumbai. “I had realised during my final semester that I wanted to act. I joined a small course also, but my actual training started at Nadiraji’s Ekjute theatre group. In 2017, I auditioned for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega but it took three years to release,” he said.

He confessed that in 2014-15 he even thought of quitting and even did a part-time business which failed. “Thankfully, I passed that phase as my heart and soul was into acting and I couldn’t think of doing anything else. Those years were tough, in fact, very tough. But I got full support from my brother, sister and friends. Finally, the release of Jamtara (2020) turned the tide. Meanwhile, actors like Amit Sial, whom I consider my mentor, boosted me.”

Anshuman calls himself a director’s actor and follows their vision. “As an actor, I do give my best and work on my character and all the three directors I have worked with have been wonderful. I strictly go by their vision as I honestly believe that cinema (or series) is a director’s medium.”

After shooting both series in Lucknow, he was shooting for the second season of Jamtara when the second wave halted everything. “Last year, after the release, the first season lockdown happened and everything came to a standstill. In that period, I religiously worked on my craft. This time, I had to go to my hometown, Mor Mokama (near Patna) after a tragedy happened in family. So, I am with them and hope to go back as things improve and shooting starts.”

In both the series he has played negative characters. “Both are grey but have different shades. Rocky is an impulsive youth while Sunny in Kathmandu… is a student turned mafia. However, I want to play all types of characters and hope my third series will showcase me in a new avatar.”