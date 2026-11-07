Off Campus season 2 release date announced: Stephen Kalyn's Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla's Allie Hayes’ love story to premiere on April 28, 2027

The wait for more of Off Campus is getting shorter. Prime Video has announced that the second season of the college romance series will premiere on April 28, 2027. This time, the story will follow Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), whose relationship will be at the centre of the new episodes. Created by Louisa Levy and adapted from Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, Off Campus became a major hit for Prime Video after its first season arrived.

Off Campus season 2 will focus on Allie and Dean

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn will take the lead in the new season, with their characters Allie and Dean's romance driving the story. (Prime Video)

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Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn will take the lead in the new season, with their characters Allie and Dean's romance driving the story. The show will move its focus to the pair and explore how their relationship develops. The series revolves around an elite college ice hockey team and the people in their lives. Alongside the sport, it explores romance, friendships, heartbreak and the challenges of finding your place as you grow up.

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Elle Kennedy's books begin with Hannah and Garrett's story in The Deal, followed by John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler) in The Mistake. However, Prime Video is jumping ahead to the third book, The Score, to bring Dean and Allie's romance to the screen next.

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What season 1 showed about Dean and Allie

{{^usCountry}} Dean Di Laurentis is one of Briar University's biggest hockey stars, known just as much for his charm as his reputation as a playboy. Funny, confident and always ready to flirt, he has made it clear that he prefers casual relationships and has little interest in getting emotionally attached. Allie Hayes, meanwhile, is trying to figure out her next move after a difficult breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Sean. With her acting ambitions, family pressures and an uncertain future weighing on her, she has enough on her plate already. But when she ends up staying at the off-campus hockey house, she crosses paths with Dean. Their relationship begins as a one-night rebound soon and soon becomes more complicated, pushing both of them to question what they really want from a relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dean Di Laurentis is one of Briar University's biggest hockey stars, known just as much for his charm as his reputation as a playboy. Funny, confident and always ready to flirt, he has made it clear that he prefers casual relationships and has little interest in getting emotionally attached. Allie Hayes, meanwhile, is trying to figure out her next move after a difficult breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Sean. With her acting ambitions, family pressures and an uncertain future weighing on her, she has enough on her plate already. But when she ends up staying at the off-campus hockey house, she crosses paths with Dean. Their relationship begins as a one-night rebound soon and soon becomes more complicated, pushing both of them to question what they really want from a relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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Off Campus became a major hit for Prime Video

The first season quickly found an audience after its release. According to Prime Video, it drew 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days, making it the platform's third most-watched debut season for a series at the time. The second season will see Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn return, alongside new cast members Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler. Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Philipa Soo are set to appear in recurring roles, while Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph will feature as guest stars.

Who is behind the series?

The show is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series. Her romance novels have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 25 languages. Louisa Levy, who created the series, will continue to lead it as co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore. Both will also serve as executive producers. The production team includes Temple Hill's Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman, along with Annika Patton as co-executive producer. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty are also part of the executive producing team.