Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston arrive at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show holding hands and serving style

The Off Campus co-stars made their first official appearance as a couple during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, held inside the historic Bibliotheque Sainte-Geneviève. The couple were all smiles as they arrived at the venue, holding hands. Here's what the couple wore for the outing:

The duo, who play the roles of Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl in the hockey romance series Off-Campus , had sparked dating rumours when alleged photos of them cosying up in Paris surfaced online earlier this year in June.

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Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston made a fashionable appearance together at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4. The actors arrived at the fashion showcase holding hands, going public with their romance.

Decoding Mika's looks While Mika opted for a flowing lime-yellow chiffon dress featuring a lilac flower detail, Josh wore a white open-knit sweater with grey trousers and a statement belt. Both carried books, complementing the show's literary setting, in which celebrities were seen donating their favourite reads into a glass box, which will then be gifted to local libraries in Paris.

Mika's lime-yellow chiffon dress features a round neckline with a slit in the bodice on the front, and a statement lilac flower attached to the shoulder added a pop of colour to the summery look. The half-length sleeves, the flowy silhouette of the dress, a cinched waistline, asymmetric hem, and the midi length added a whimsical touch to the ensemble.

She wore the dress with beige-and-cream peep-toe heels, a bejewelled mini shoulder bag, vintage broad sunglasses, and dainty teardrop earrings. For her tresses, Mika tied them in a messy top bun, with a few stray strands softly framing her face. Lastly, minimal glam featuring a glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and a dewy base rounded off the glam.

What Josh Heuston wore Josh complemented Mika in a cream-coloured sweater featuring a scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, an open-knit design, ribbed hem details, and a cropped length. He paired it with grey trousers featuring a relaxed silhouette, cinched pleating tailored to fit his frame.

To give finishing touches to his statement-making Valentino outfit, Josh chose a bejewelled Valentino belt, black dress shoes, and stylish jewels, including a silver chain, diamond-encrusted earrings, a silver embellished watch, and vintage-style sunglasses.