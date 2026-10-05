Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston arrive at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show holding hands and serving style
At Paris Fashion Week, Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston showcased stylish outfits as they attended Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris.
Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston made a fashionable appearance together at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4. The actors arrived at the fashion showcase holding hands, going public with their romance.
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Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston spotted together at the Valentino show
The duo, who play the roles of Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl in the hockey romance series Off-Campus, had sparked dating rumours when alleged photos of them cosying up in Paris surfaced online earlier this year in June.
The Off Campus co-stars made their first official appearance as a couple during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, held inside the historic Bibliotheque Sainte-Geneviève. The couple were all smiles as they arrived at the venue, holding hands. Here's what the couple wore for the outing:
Decoding Mika's looks
While Mika opted for a flowing lime-yellow chiffon dress featuring a lilac flower detail, Josh wore a white open-knit sweater with grey trousers and a statement belt. Both carried books, complementing the show's literary setting, in which celebrities were seen donating their favourite reads into a glass box, which will then be gifted to local libraries in Paris.
Mika's lime-yellow chiffon dress features a round neckline with a slit in the bodice on the front, and a statement lilac flower attached to the shoulder added a pop of colour to the summery look. The half-length sleeves, the flowy silhouette of the dress, a cinched waistline, asymmetric hem, and the midi length added a whimsical touch to the ensemble.
She wore the dress with beige-and-cream peep-toe heels, a bejewelled mini shoulder bag, vintage broad sunglasses, and dainty teardrop earrings. For her tresses, Mika tied them in a messy top bun, with a few stray strands softly framing her face. Lastly, minimal glam featuring a glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and a dewy base rounded off the glam.
What Josh Heuston wore
Josh complemented Mika in a cream-coloured sweater featuring a scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, an open-knit design, ribbed hem details, and a cropped length. He paired it with grey trousers featuring a relaxed silhouette, cinched pleating tailored to fit his frame.
To give finishing touches to his statement-making Valentino outfit, Josh chose a bejewelled Valentino belt, black dress shoes, and stylish jewels, including a silver chain, diamond-encrusted earrings, a silver embellished watch, and vintage-style sunglasses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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