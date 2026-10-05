Janhvi Kapoor brings her star power to Paris Fashion Week as she embraces fall in a stylish look for Miu Miu showcase

Janhvi Kapoor has become a front-row fixture for the high-end luxury fashion brand Miu Miu. On Sunday, the actor attended the label's Spring Summer 2027 Women's Wear collection, presented in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.

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Ringing in the fall with fur and wool Janhvi Kapoor picked a fall-inspired look for the occasion, styled by her cousin sister, Rhea Kapoor, known for creating incredible high-fashion looks for celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Let's decode Janhvi's outfit for the fashion showcase.

Janhvi Kapoor is getting in the mood for the fall season, and she picked the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2027 showcase during the Paris Fashion Week for the same. Rhea Kapoor dressed the actor in a fall-ready outfit featuring fur and wool, well-complemented by the perfect boots. Check it out here: