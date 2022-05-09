Panchayat 2 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns with his slice of life drama and bigger problems

After the success of Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar is ready to bring a fresh sequel to his hit drama on Amazon Prime India. On Monday, the OTT streaming platform released the trailer of Panchayat 2. Reuniting with co-stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and others, Panchayat 2 promises a hilarious ride filled with humour and slice of life situations. (Also Read | Panchayat review: Jitendra Kumar takes over from Shah Rukh Khan in this quirky desi drama)

Following the traces of the first season, the trailer video takes the audience once again to Phulera, rural India where Jitendra aka Abhishek Tripathi as the Panchayat secretary faces new issues among the villagers. The only way to make it out of the remote village is for him to crack the Common Admission Test (CAT), but will he be able to do it his time?

Watch the trailer here:

Opening up about playing the role of a small-towner, actor Jitendra Kumar shared in a statement, "Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life."

“This resonance somewhere helped me to get into the skin of the character and reprise him better. As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real. Into the second season, he is much more levelheaded and at peace with himself as he steers through the concerns in Phulera. It was an amazing experience to work with such a talented cast and I am looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video," he further added.

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, said, “Panchayat is a simple yet smart depiction of life in the rural nooks of India, laden with perseverance and patience under the surface, told through the eyes of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate who unwillingly took up a job at a village panchayat. The raw and light-hearted visual storytelling comes alive with artists like Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, who add value and beauty to the essence of this family-entertainer." Panchayat 2 will premier on May 20.

