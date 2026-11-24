It seems Mirzapur may have opened the floodgates. The success of Mirzapur The Movie has sparked conversations about the potential of web series being adapted to the big screen as films. And now, makers of Panchayat have expressed their willingness.

Panchayat film adaptation on the cards

Panchayat will return with season 5 on Prime Video next month. more less

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At the trailer launch of Panchayat season 5 in Bhopal on Monday, the show's makers said they want to take the show to cinema halls. Speaking at the trailer launch in Mahodiya village near Bhopal on Monday, TVF President Vijay Koshy said the idea of adapting the show for cinema has been on the team's mind since 2016.

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“Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen. Even in 2016, we wanted to take Panchayat to the big screen. It's not that we want to do that after seeing Mirzapur or something else. We eventually want to take it there. That's where the acid test really happens, after all our popularity and the 50 shows that we've done,” Koshy said. Panchayat, one of the longest-running Indian web series, has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie released in theatres this year after three seasons streamed on Prime Video. A critical and commercial success, it minted over ₹340 crore worldwide at the box office, sparking conversations about film adaptations of other hit Indian shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie released in theatres this year after three seasons streamed on Prime Video. A critical and commercial success, it minted over ₹340 crore worldwide at the box office, sparking conversations about film adaptations of other hit Indian shows. {{/usCountry}}

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Koshy added that the team hopes to see the entire cast included in the Panchayat film whenever it is made. "We have hopes, we have dreams of taking it to the big screen. Hopefully, this entire bunch here will also make it part of their dream, and someday we'll see Panchayat, the movie, on the big screen," he added.

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About Panchayat

One of the most loved shows on Indian streaming, Panchayat has built a loyal fanbase through its depiction of everyday life in an Indian village. The show stars actors Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak, among others. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

The entire team of Panchayat attended the trailer launch event on Monday, along with Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing and Acquisition at Amazon Prime Video, India.

The first season of Panchayat aired on Prime Video in April 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns. It was an instant hit, and three seasons followed in the next five years.

The fifth season of Panchayat will release on December 3 on Prime Video. It continues the story of Phulera and its residents, whose everyday concerns, relationships and political rivalries have made the series a popular offering in the Indian streaming space.