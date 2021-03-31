Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I don’t consider myself a Bengali or pan-Indian actor but just an artiste

Parambrata Chattopadhyay had as many as four projects release last year, Hindi films -Bulbbul and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Bengali film Abhijan (2020) and web show Black Widows, he had a good 2020. “I had quite a few releases including one of the biggest hits of the year, Dwitiyo Purush (Bengali, 2020) and surprisingly, despite Covid-19, career wise things have been good. I consider myself lucky and fortunate. I have been balancing both Bengali and Hindi projects.”

The actor feels OTT is helping erase the demarcation between regional and pan India content. With boundaries getting “blurred”, content is being watched globally, he says, adding, “When someone watches Pari (2018) and they like it, so then they check out other work and roles. I don’t consider myself a Bengali or pan-Indian actor but just an artiste who works in the Indian film industries. My journey in both Bengali and Hindi space has been quite interesting. Moreover, I am not just an actor but produce Bengali shows and films as well.”

The Kahaani (2012) actor is glad that a variety of sensibilities from every corner of India are brought to the fore through web content and “that is the fun of being Indian as we get to enjoy so many different sensibilities and attitudes towards art”. “Hindi content have a wider reach and market, which has their own advantages and pressures. On the other hand, Bengali content gives me the chance to explore independent filmmaking. I feel lucky to be able to work in both spaces. I am working on a web show, and two more Bengali films, and I am also producing a bi-lingual and Bengali show,” he signs off.