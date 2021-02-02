Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

Plabita Borthakur is one such actor who has never shied away from embracing the OTT platform in her career and very early on at that. Now with the recent turn of events in the entertainment world, owing to the pandemic, many have become open to the prospects of the platforms.

Talking about her choice of taking web projects, she says, “The platform hasn’t been the deciding factor for me really. What matters to me is if I like the script and I’m excited to play a character and if I trust the makers. If that works for me then I’m in. Looking back I’d say, even though it wasn’t a conscious decision, I’m very glad to have been a part of the OTT world.”

The actor, who has starred in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and web shows such as Breathe: Into the Shadows, agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.

“It is amazing that people are making and watching a lot of good content now because there is so much opportunity for us artists. It’s great for actors because if they’re good at what they do, they’ll get recognition and more opportunities and there’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor,” the 28-year-old opines.

Despite the many changes in the entertainment industry, Borthakur says in terms of her process of choosing projects she wants to do, nothing much has changed.

“It’s still the basics for me, if I like the script, the character and the makers. But I feel sooner than later I’ll also start asking which platform it is for,” she says.

The actor has a jam-packed 2021 with quite films and series’ lined up for release, including Chote Nawab, which recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.

“It feels great when you work hard on a film and it travels to festivals and wins awards. As an actor, I feel international recognition means new open doors of opportunity. 2020 was a challenging year for a lot of us and its impact is still on-going for many. So I consider myself very blessed to have a couple of releases and shoots lined up,” she concludes.