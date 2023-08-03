Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt breaks down after losing finale task to Abhishek Malhan, blames his behaviour

Pooja Bhatt recently grew emotional while talking about losing the ticket to the finale task. Abhishek Malhan became the first finalist, and the last captain of the season, after winning the task. Talking to others in the house, Pooja commented about Abhishek's behaviour and even questioned his ‘dignity.’ Also read: Alia Bhatt wants sister Pooja Bhatt to win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt on Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt on loosing finale task to Abhishek Malhan.

In a new promo from Bigg Boss OTT 2 , Pooja is seen discussing about the task with Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid. She tells them, “Usko laga hoga pata hai kaise? Khud k basket se kyuki woh ghus gaya tha andar. Aur ye pheli baar nahi ho raha hai. Yeh uska pattern hai last 6 hafte se (Abhishek must have gotten hurt by himself during the task. This isn't the first time he is putting blame. He has a pattern for the last six weeks)."

She continues to Abhishek, Bebika and Jad, who were in her team during the task, “I am saying again to three of you, I am very sorry. I have always looked at that boy and seen in him a zeal to win.”

Pooja Bhatt breaks down

She is also seen getting emotional in the video clip. She adds, “Itne sensitive hain sab apne khud ke bare me, baki log ko kuch bhi bol dete hai (everyone is sensitive about themselves but they go around hurting others). I stand by people for what they are. It's not just about getting the trophy, it's about how you win. Dignity kaha chali jati hai yaar (where is your dignity)? I am not upset. I don't understand.”

Abhishek Malan in Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale

Pooja and Abhishek were at loggerheads for the first ticket to the finale task in the house. The task included collecting the highest number of fruits in the basket and Abhishek won the task by quite a high margin. He also became the last captain of this season.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are left on the show are Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve. Last week, it was Aashika Bhatia who was evicted after being nominated with Manisha Rani. Recently, the contestants also enjoyed a family week when their family members visited them.

