Prajakta Dusane: Since pandemic, mindsets have changed so have avenues

Dr Madhumati On Duty actor Prajakta Dusane is excited about coming to Uttar Pradesh to shoot for a song along with a web show.

Last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dusane adds, “It’s a good start to 2023 for me. I’m travelling to Amroha to a shoot video for singer Utkarsh Saxena opposite Mohd Sharia. Thereafter, later in January, the shoot for my next web series will start in Uttar Pradesh and an announcement for the same will be made soon. Currently, I am doing workshop for the same project.”

It has been seven years since she joined the industry and feels things are much better now. “After modelling, when I came in the industry, I only had films and TV in mind so took up a daily soap. Since the pandemic outbreak, mindsets have changed and avenues are aplenty. I surely want to do films but I’m loving doing music videos, appearances on TV as well as web series.”

Doing gigs and small roles on TV has worked for her. “Getting featured in The Kapil Sharma Show gave me a lot of recognition. Then, I travelled with them to Australia for live shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Now we are working on the next season. In TMKOC too it’s a good exposure for me. Since I am not required everyday so I am able to take up different projects this way I am not bound to just one show.”

During the pandemic phase she shot for two Punjabi song (Parchhawan and Two-Seater) and Hindi song (Dive In). “I have done four web shows Jalebi Bai, Patra Petika, Gaachi and two seasons of Tinku ki Suhaagraat. They were in bit spicy zone but still gave me immense space to perform and showcase my craft. As an artiste it was just a role for me and it is yielding good results.”

Dusane is excited about her item song with Ravi Teja. “We filmed it in Hyderabad in August last year and it brought along more offers from South. Besides, I have been signed for the web series Rohtak Sisters with Sameeksha Gaur.”