Primary roles allow me to paint the entire canvas: Geetanjali Kulkarni

Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni is happy with the range of characters she is getting to play. “I am very fortunate that work is happening continuously and getting to be a part of some lovely stories,” says the Taj Mahal 1989 and Gullak actor.

From primary role to being doing small yet important characters she is content with the kind of work coming her way.

“When I get to play a primary character then of course the challenge is more. Till now, I have been part of many independent projects but never experienced such scale of production value like in Aarya2. Its scale is too huge and I am just playing a small role but to be a part of such mega project and team is a privilege in itself. Also, when you get to work with such a big cast and technicians it feels very rewarding as an actor.”

Kulkarni enjoys being part of independent projects. “I love being part of projects where I get chance to do primary role allows me to paint the entire canvas. The artistic value is very different from the mainstream. Projects like Sir, Court or Taj… all these were made for a niche audience so it won’t have a viewership like the mega series have. We all want that our show is watched by everyone but it’s not possible for such shows.”

More than that, she is happy that due to OTT a number of small projects are getting to see the light of the day. “At least such projects are being watched by the audiences. Sir (2018) did not get audience in theatres but now on OTT people are watching it. I shot Court in 2012 and it released in 2014 at Venice Film Festival but till date people from our industry recognized me due to that and now it’s streaming OTT and audiences are watching it. Such projects now have a shelf life.”

Kulkarni has many projects coming up but she is most excited for Cobalt Blue as well as the third season of Gullak. “Besides, I have shot for a beautiful short story which is a part of an anthology directed by KM Ayappa. Also, I have wrapped Marathi film Ashes on a Road Trip. It was screened at a film festival and now makers are figuring out a theatrical release.”

