Priyanka Chopra's Citadel beats Succession, Ted Lasso, tops web series viewership chart: Report

Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel premiered on Prime Video on April 28 and while the reviews for the show have been mixed, the show has generated enough interest to rise to the top of the global popularity charts for web series. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the spy series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are the executive producers on the show. (Also read: Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra is the best thing about Prime Video's expensive but average new series)

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in a still from the web series Citadel.

According to a report on the film and TV tracking site, FlixPatrol, for April 29, the spy thriller sat atop the popularity charts with a score of 1125. Coming in second place was season two of Netflix's Sweet Tooth, with Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in third place and Netflix's The Diplomat in fourth. Prime Video's Power starring Toni Collette is in fifth place. Citadel is also on the top of the charts of the top trending shows on Prime Video on April 29.

Netflix's Firefly Lane is in sixth place, while Disney+'s The Mandalorian is in seventh place. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power sits in the eighth position, as Netflix's The Nurse and Prime Video's Dead Ringers finish out the top ten list. Dead Ringers featuring Rachel Weisz in a double role sits at the bottom of the list with a score of 410.

The Hindustan Times review of the series stated, "An espionage drama the likes of which we have seen many times before, Citadel is unable to find a distinct heart in the early parts. There is nothing specially new about the silly spy tech, the retrograde amnesia, the nuclear codes in a briefcase, or the villain barking orders to her henchmen. Of course, two episodes might be too early to judge considering this show and executive producers Russo Brothers have far bigger, universe-building aspirations that branch out to sister-shows in India and Italy. But sadly, the first impression is that Citadel has a generic network TV quality to it that kept giving me Quantico flashbacks."

The second series of the thriller has already been commissioned and spinoff series in Italy and India are already underway. The Indian Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

