Ranveer Allahbadia releases first podcast after India's Got Latent row, talks about challenges in his life

After more than a month after he found himself amid a row over his offensive remark on India's Got Latent show, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has released his podcast, where he touched upon the challenging realities of his life. Also read: Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's post after India's Got Latent row, says not to crack jokes near him On Sunday, Ranveer broke his Instagram hiatus after more than a month after he found himself amid the row.

Ranveer Allahbadia drops new podcast

On Monday, Ranveer shared a new podcast on his YouTube channel in which he is seen having a conversation with a Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche. He shared the teaser of the podcast on his Instagram as well.

In the podcast, Ranveer recalls his meeting with him, saying he taught him the real meaning of when wisdom meets compassion. He expressed his gratitude towards the monk.

Here, Palga Rinpoche says in Hindi, “I'm grateful for the work you've been doing for many years, which has benefited millions of people through this platform. Many knowledgeable people have shared their expertise with others through the internet, YouTube, apps, and Spotify. I'll always pray that you continue doing this great work, bringing not only education but also motivation to people. Also, keep spreading wisdom. People have a lot of knowledge these days, but they lack motivation. Your platform has been very helpful in that regard. I request you to keep up this good work”.

At this moment, Ranveer opens up about his meeting with him, referencing the recent challenges in his life.

Ranveer said, “We've met twice before in my life, sir, and you've always appeared at times when I was facing difficulties. When my reality is facing a tough situation...Today, I'm facing a huge challenge that I never thought I'd encounter, so I'm very grateful. Thank you, it was great meeting you”.

Upon sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Ranveer was inundated with an outpouring of support from his fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for his determination in bouncing back.

Ranveer Allahbadia back on Instagram

On Sunday, Ranveer broke his Instagram hiatus after more than a month, after he found himself amid the row. He shared a bunch of pictures with his team. Ranveer was also seen sitting on a couch with his laptop as he relaxed at home. He was also seen posing for a selfie with his grandmother. Ranveer also posed for a picture with his pet dog. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Taking to his Instagram page of Beerbiceps, he re-shared his post. He wrote in the stories, "Healing because of you all (heart bandaged emoji). Be with us tomorrow." He also wrote, "Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real 'treasure'."

Why did Ranveer face ire from people

Some time back, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show.

Ranveer submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show. Several FIRs were lodged against him, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny.