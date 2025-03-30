Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's post after India's Got Latent row, says not to crack jokes near him

BySantanu Das
Mar 30, 2025 08:13 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia returned to social media after a month since the massive backlash over his comments on the India's Got Latent episode.

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. After almost a month since the backlash over his inappropriate comments, Ranveer made a comeback to social media with a new post on March 30. Now Ashish and Apoorva have both commented on the post. (Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia breaks Instagram hiatus with new post a month after India's Got Latent row: Even in this storm…)

Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani were both part of the same episode on India's Got Latent.
Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani were both part of the same episode on India's Got Latent.

What Ashish wrote

In one of the pictures, Ranveer posed with his podcast crew members. He also posed for a picture with his pet dog. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Reacting to the post, Ashish left a hilarious comment which read, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me.”

Apoorva's comment

Meanwhile, Ranveer also shared his first video after the controversy in a separate post on his Instagram account. There he apologised while recalling his ordeal and said, “Saare supporters, saare well-wishers ko thank you. Aapke positive messages ne mujhe aur mere pariwar ko bahut zyada help kiya kyunki yeh phase bahut zyada mushkil tha. Khule aam aise violent threats, itna social media hatred, itne saare media articles. Itna kuch dekha aur uss sab ke beech aapke DMs ne hume bahut support kiya (To all my supporters and well-wishers, thank you. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was extremely difficult. Facing open threats, so much social media hatred, and so many media articles—it was overwhelming. But amidst all that, your messages supported us)."

Apoorva commented on the post and said, “LESSSSSGOOOO BIG BROTHER.”

Ashish and Apoorva were the guests who featured in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent along with Samay Raina, where Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate comments. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's post after India's Got Latent row, says not to crack jokes near him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On