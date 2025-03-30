Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's post after India's Got Latent row, says not to crack jokes near him

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. After almost a month since the backlash over his inappropriate comments, Ranveer made a comeback to social media with a new post on March 30. Now Ashish and Apoorva have both commented on the post. (Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia breaks Instagram hiatus with new post a month after India's Got Latent row: Even in this storm…) Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani were both part of the same episode on India's Got Latent.

What Ashish wrote

In one of the pictures, Ranveer posed with his podcast crew members. He also posed for a picture with his pet dog. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Reacting to the post, Ashish left a hilarious comment which read, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me.”

Apoorva's comment

Meanwhile, Ranveer also shared his first video after the controversy in a separate post on his Instagram account. There he apologised while recalling his ordeal and said, “Saare supporters, saare well-wishers ko thank you. Aapke positive messages ne mujhe aur mere pariwar ko bahut zyada help kiya kyunki yeh phase bahut zyada mushkil tha. Khule aam aise violent threats, itna social media hatred, itne saare media articles. Itna kuch dekha aur uss sab ke beech aapke DMs ne hume bahut support kiya (To all my supporters and well-wishers, thank you. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was extremely difficult. Facing open threats, so much social media hatred, and so many media articles—it was overwhelming. But amidst all that, your messages supported us)."

Apoorva commented on the post and said, “LESSSSSGOOOO BIG BROTHER.”

Ashish and Apoorva were the guests who featured in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent along with Samay Raina, where Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate comments. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show.