Ranveer Allahbadia breaks Instagram hiatus with new post a month after India's Got Latent row: Even in this storm…

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has broken his Instagram hiatus more than a month after he found himself amid a row over his offensive remark on India's Got Latent show. On the social media platform, Ranveer posted a bunch of pictures with his team. (Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia gives written apology, assures NCW he will ‘speak with respect toward women’) Ranveer Allahbadia shared a post on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia breaks Instagram hiatus

Ranveer was also seen sitting on a couch with his laptop as he relaxed at home. He was also seen posing for a selfie with his grandmother. Ranveer also posed for a picture with his pet dog. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Ranveer talks about the ‘storm’

Taking to his Instagram page of Beerbiceps, he re-shared his post. He wrote in the stories, "Healing because of you all (heart bandaged emoji). Be with us tomorrow." He also wrote, "Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real 'treasure'."

He re-shared his post on Instagram Stories.

Why did Ranveer face ire from people

Recently, Ranveer submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show. Several FIRs were lodged against him, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

What were his remarks

The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. The broadcast, which aired globally on YouTube, featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women. The controversy erupted after remarks made by Ranveer during an episode of Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent.

Ranveer has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny.