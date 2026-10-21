Kapil Sharma compares Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to Tamannaah Bhatia; Dhurandhar's Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev deliver musical night on show

After a fun episode with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, showing their hilarious chemistry and sense of humour, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set for a musical night this week, with Dhurandhar stars like Satinder Sartaj, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joining the show as guests.

Musical night on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma's show is to have a musical night with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shashwat Sachdev, Satinder Sartaj and Jasmine Sandlas.

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The promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil saying that the episode has a music buffet, calling Rishab the counter for classical music, Satinder for Sufi music. Jasmine for pop and Shashwat as an all-rounder. Kapil then joked about two-time National Award winner Shashwat coming to his show after the success of Dhurandhar. The comedian then went on to joke about Rishab's fair complexion, calling him, "ladko ka Tamannaah Bhatia (Male version of Tamannaah Bhatia)." He even joked about Rishab always donning jewellery and having henna on his hand before performances.

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{{^usCountry}} The episode will offer a musical night with Rishab performing on his sitar, leading to a standing ovation from everyone and Jasmine turning it into a live concert. In the promo, Sunil Grover was seen flirting with 'single' Rishab; Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda turned into Dhurandhar characters for some fun conversation with the guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode will offer a musical night with Rishab performing on his sitar, leading to a standing ovation from everyone and Jasmine turning it into a live concert. In the promo, Sunil Grover was seen flirting with 'single' Rishab; Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda turned into Dhurandhar characters for some fun conversation with the guests. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the promo, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "Jab music ke dhurandhar aayenge, toh mehfil superhit hogi hi! (When the maestros of music come together, the gathering is bound to be a superhit!) Catch Satinder Sartaaj, Jasmine Sandlas, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Shashwat Sachdev on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 24th October at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix."

About the guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show

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Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, featured music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj are among the singers associated with the film's soundtrack. In the first film, Shararat, sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by Shashwat Sachdev, became a popular dance number. Jasmine also featured on the Dhurandhar title track alongside Hanumankind and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, among others. Both tracks attracted significant streaming numbers. The success continued with the sequel. Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine and Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, became a major musical talking point.

Rishab, on the other hand, is an Indian sitarist, music producer and composer from Delhi. He belongs to the fourth generation of the Rikhi Ram family, and began learning the sitar at the age of 10 under his father, Sanjay Sharma. He is known for combining Indian classical music with contemporary sounds and for his Sitar for Mental Health initiative, which uses music to encourage conversations about mental well-being.