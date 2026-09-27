Roadies Rebirth with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula to stream on two OTT platforms: When and where to watch

Roadies Rebirth OTT release date: Fans of the reality show Roadies have been eagerly waiting to find out when and where they can watch the new season. The wait is over! But this time, there's a twist! Roadies Rebirth will not be available on one OTT platform but two!

When and where to watch Roadies Rebirth?

The OTT release date of Roadies Rebirth has been announced!

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Roadies Rebirth will stream on Netflix and JioHotstar simultaneously, from October 16. Fans and viewers can stream the show every Friday and Saturday from 7 PM.

Take a look at what Netflix India announced:

Take a look at what JioHotstar announced:

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{{^usCountry}} This is the first time the new season will be available across these two OTT platforms. About the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the first time the new season will be available across these two OTT platforms. About the show {{/usCountry}}

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This season will have six Gang Leaders. The new season is being built around a new competition format, the OGs vs NewGs. The OG team consists of gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Meanwhile, the NewG team consists of new gang leaders Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

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Meanwhile, Rannvijay Singha is coming back as the host. His return is also a major part of the announcement. He is one of the OG Roadies and has been associated with the show for several years, first as a contestant and later as its host and mentor.

He entered the show in 2003 and won its first season. He later hosted the show from Season 2 to Season 10. When the show moved to the Gang Leader format in 2015, he took on the role of a mentor and strategist.

The new series after the conclusion of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, from Elvish Yadav's team won the latest season. Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula's gang finished as the first runner-up. In the grand finale task, Gill completed the challenge in 1 minute and 48 seconds, while Gullu finished it in 1 minute and 16 seconds. Gullu went on to beat Rishabh Sachdeva, Priya Sharma and RD Dedha to win the title. He is now participating in Bigg Boss 20.