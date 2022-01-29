Rudra trailer: Ajay Devgn outfoxes killers, tries to save crumbling marriage with Esha Deol. Watch

The trailer for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role of DCP Rudra Veer Singh, has just dropped online. The soon-to-be-released Disney+ Hotstar show, a remake of the critically-acclaimed British series Luther, also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is a psychological crime drama featuring Ajay as a police officer with a reputation for catching dreaded killers. Things are not so hunky-dory for him on the personal front, however, as his marriage with Esha is falling apart. It is suggested that infidelity is one of the reasons for the cracks in their relationship.

Ajay, who will be making his debut in a web series with Rudra, said in a statement, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment. I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it.”

Esha is making a comeback of sorts with Rudra. She was last seen on the big screen in 2015, in the Hindi-Kannada bilingual drama Care of Footpath 2. She has appeared in two short films since then. She previously worked with Ajay in films such as Kaal, Yuva and Main Aisa Hi Hoon. “During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together - and the innumerable pranks too!” she said.

Director Rajesh Mapuskar said, “Rudra is an exceptionally special series, narrative-wise, as it spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. Here we have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth. The psyche of criminal minds is explored here in a never-before-seen manner. The audience takes away some understanding of how the deeply alluring minds of the criminals work.”

