Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd trailer: Amruta Subhash and her mom-in-law turn entrepreneurs in a warm tale

The first trailer of Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd is out, and it offers a glimpse into the world of Suman - a woman struggling to establish her pickle business. The film also stars Anup Sonii opposite Amruta. The film will premiere on ZEE 5 on July 8. (Also read: Amruta Subhash is 'grateful that filmmakers are not slotting' her as an actor)

Amruta Subhash plays the lead role of Suman in the film. The trailer opens with a palm reader telling a woman that she does not have the “shani rekha” the Saturn line in her palm. We then get to see Amruta's Suman. A middle-aged woman, clad in printed salwar-suit-dupatta set who is visiting him with her mom-in-law.

We are soon introduced to the problems of her life - she was trained to “serve” the charming man who would take care of everything else in life. However, she is now left to deal with a violent husband who has an affair, and also insults her for not being able to earn money. Suman takes it as a challenge and the rushes then show us her struggles to establish a business of homemade pickles.

After her own daughter asks her to give up, she finds the best support in her mom-in-law. Yamini Das essays the role of the old woman who is full of energy and enthusiasm for her daughter-in-law. Towards the end, Suman has the best line that she says to the palm reader, “Everyone has a pre-written destiny, shall we stop trying and making efforts? Mere mahadev yea toh mere liye raasta badal denge , yea fir manzil badal denge (My God will either change my path or my destination).”

Sharing the trailer, Amruta wrote on Instagram, "Suman aur unki saas ki world famous Daryanganj ka achaar @ZEE5 par pohoch chuka hai...ab bas aapke chakhne ki deri hai #SaasBahuAchaarPvtLtd premieres on 8th Jul." Pooja Bhatt was among the first ones top respond. "LOVE it! So,sooo good," she wrote.

The backdrop of the trailer offers the perfect peek into a small town, middle-class family. The close-ups shots of mango pickles being prepared looks tempting as well.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film comes from the makers of famous web show Panchayat - TVF. Within 24 hours of the trailer release, it has garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube.

