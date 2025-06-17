Sahil Salathia hits out at Elnaaz Norouzi for eliminating him on The Traitors: ‘I have been hurting for months’

Actor Sahil Salathia was the first to be eliminated from the reality show The Traitors, after traitors Elnaaz Norouzi, Raj Kundra, and Purav Jha selected him for ‘murder’ in the opening episode. The twist deeply affected Sahil, who later took to Instagram to express his shock and disappointment with Elnaaz, whom he described as a close friend. Sahil Salathia took to Instagram and expressed disappointment with Elnaaz Norouzi questioning her betrayal.

Sahil slams Elnaaz

Days after the episode aired on Amazon Prime Video, Sahil shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram account, calling out Elnaaz for what he felt was a personal betrayal. “What did Elnaaz gain by killing her best friend of eight years in episode one, over 17 other contestants?” he questioned.

Sahil went on to say, “I know people might think I’m being dramatic—maybe I am, maybe I’m still that emotional kid, and I want to keep that child alive. But if anyone else had done this, it wouldn’t have hurt as much.” His candid reaction has stirred conversations among fans of the show about loyalty and strategy in the high-stakes game.

Sahil further said, “You have changed me as a person. You have changed how I look at people. And congratulations to you, you have succeeded. You have lost in life, but I hope you win this show. You deserve to win every reality show, anybody who comes with this moral compass.”

Sufi Motiwala, internet reacts

Another contestant from the show, 21-year-old fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala, commented on his post and said, "Sahil, it’s just a game ya. Wish you stayed longer but baby it’s a game anyone would’ve had to take their friend out to build trust and you can clearly see that Raj and Purav overwhelm her and she’s denying it baby. I’m so sorry I want everyone to be friends (sic)".

"And also, your fits kind of shined too hard, so we had to take you out, (sic)" Sufi added in jest.

However, the fans have mixed reactions to Sahil's outburst. Some fans asked why he didn't choose his best friend Elnaaz in the first episode when Karan Johar asked to select one person they trust the most. Sahil chose Uorfi instead, while Elnaaz was left out in the end.

A fan pointed it out and wrote, “Then why didn't you choose her in the first place, man.”

Another fan said, "Isn’t that the real name of the show “TRAITORS.”? Bro, you actually got to play the game in real sense. The format, the show is about being a Traitor to someone. Not sure what your expectations were when you signed up for it. Have a sportsman spirit buddy! (sic)".

A user supported Sahil and said, "Please ignore people who don't know your worth. Hugs for you, brother".

Another commented, "The industry requires thick skin and I know how heartbreaking it can be - especially when your close ones stab you, but you are you and that's your superpower - onwards and upwards. Sending you lots of love (sic)"

About Traitors

The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, is the Indian edition of the globally popular reality show, co-produced by BBC Studios India and All3Media International. It features 20 celebrities, including Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Maheep and Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Elnaaz, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmine Bhasin and others. Apart from Sahil, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Lakshmi Manchu have already been eliminated. The show airs exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.