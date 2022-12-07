Saiyami Kher: I have worked with biggest directors trying to do something different, I don't want to run behind success

Saiyami Kher may not have made it big with her debut Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Mirziya, but the actor has already worked with many noted Indian filmmakers. She is still not part of the rat race and is happy looking for work that makes her satisfied as an actor. Coming back with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s new web series, Faadu, Saiyami has added yet another name to the list of acclaimed filmmakers she has worked with. Also read: Saiyami Kher: Lows are an important part of one’s acting career

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor claims Faadu is a love story which hasn’t been explored in the Indian context. She also feels glad to have shot the show in real slums of Mumbai. Excerpts:

Tell us something about your character in Faadu?

Faadu is a well-written love story about two very different characters. My character Manjari is Maharashtrian and comes from small town in Konkan. She is very old school, loves poetry and old music. She sees poetry in everything. She falls in love at first sight with Pavel Gulati’s character Abhay because she is so floored by his honesty. Manjari is the anchor to Abhay in his life. It’s definitely something that hasn’t been seen before in the Indian context in a web show before.

Share your experience of shooting in real slums of Mumbai.

Shooting in a basti was a wonderful experience because we almost became friends with the people there. We used to meet them every day, they used to have normal conversations with us. It was a surreal experience because it taught me so much as a person and as an actor. We have these preconceived notions that the area might not be good to shoot it. In fact, it only added to our performances. It made us better because it gave so much character. If we would have done this in an AC studio, it would have been so different because we would not have felt the character of the place.

I have shot in Konkan as well where my character’s house is from. It was beautiful, the place makes you calmer, it was very different from the chaos of Mumbai. It was very laid back, peaceful and in middle of nature.

How was working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari?

She was somebody who was always on my wishlist. I had watched her Nil Battey Sannata and was really moved by the film. She always has such strong female protagonists. She is so calm in the chaos of a film set. She looks into details a lot like which border would go with a dupatta. She is so invested in everything which shows on screen.

You have worked with Pavail Gulati for first time.

We worked together for the first time but we both are from Anurag Kashyap’s school of acting. We hit it off from the word go. He is a very talented actor. He had my back, I had his. I feel our comfort and friendship shows on screen as well. I am glad he played Abhay’s character because he helped me become a better performer.

What did you take home from making of the show?

The writing of the show has taught me so much. It is very deep and talks about so many things that we take for granted. It talks about dreams and aspirations. The show makes you introspective, to just sit back and be grateful. It has given me so many life lessons.

After Breathe Into The Shadows, you are working with Abhishek Bachchan again in Ghoomer.

I am playing a cricketer in Ghoomer. Its very close to my heart. R Balki is one of the most intelligent directors I have worked with. I have become an Abhishek Bachchan fan because he is the most secure actor and human being I have met.

Are you still struggling with getting commercial film offers?

I am actually very happy with the work I have been doing. In a career span of five years, I have worked with Anurag Kashyap, Raj and DK, Neeraj Pandey, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and R Balki. They are the biggest directors who are trying to do something different and new. That’s what my thing as an actor is -- to do something different and new. I am not somebody who wants to run behind success. If success comes my way, great. I want to run behind doing good work that keeps me happy. I am very grateful to all the filmmakers who have backed me. I have a long wishlist of directors. I will choose to do work that keeps me happy and satisfied as an actor. That’s something that I am looking for.

