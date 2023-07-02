Salman Khan says India is a 'conservative but forgiving country' as he slams Jad Hadid for showing butt to Bebika

Salman Khan has reacted strongly to the two incidents, involving Jad Hadid inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode. The actor, who currently hosts the show, spoke about the kiss between Jad and Akanksha Puri. He also angrily talked about Jad showing his behind to Bebika Dhurve. (Also Read | Jad Hadid shows his butt to Bebika during fight, Salman Khan says Bigg Boss OTT 2 producers edited it out)

Salman schools Jad

Salman Khan schooled Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Speaking to Jad, Salman Khan said, "Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia." Jad replied, "Sir it was a mistake. I admit it." Salman continued, "When did you say it was a mistake? Right now?" Jad added, "No no no. I said it straight away but she (Bebika) wasn't in a mood that I could approach her."

Salman tells Jad that India is a forgiving country

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host then told Jad, "A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. It (India) is a very conservative country. ... It's also a very forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people of this country a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you, they loved Abdu (Rozik)... till these two incidences. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer."

Jad apologises for his behaviour on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad told Salman, "I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry, what I did was unforgivable and it was a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter's life, I am extremely sorry." Salman told him, "You have a daughter?" Jad kept silent and Salman asked him again, "How old is she?" Jad responded, "Four and a half." The actor added, "Then you understand what I am saying to you. For her, you shouldn't have done this." A Lebanese model living in Dubai, Jad is a divorcee and has a young daughter Cattleya Hadid.

Salman also warned Jad and Akanksha Puri saying the show was not meant for such stunts and if they have to indulge in such activities, they should find another show. The show host also looked upset with Bebika Dhurve, telling her that the way she provokes and pokes everyone was very irritating.

Jad showed Bebika his behind

On the show, while Jad and Jiya Shankar washes dishes in the kitchen, Bebika screamed. Jad said he did not wish to speak with ‘this girl’ which made Bebika angry. A few moments after they started exchanging barbs, Jad told her to talk to his butt, baring it in front of her. Salman later said that the show's team edited it out.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which started on June 17, streams on JioCinema. The contestants who entered the show this season also include Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

