Samantha Ruth Prabhu reminds fan her upcoming series Citadel is 'not a remake' of Priyanka Chopra's show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the Indian version of Prime Video's spy thriller web series Citadel. Varun Dhawan will also feature alongside her. One of her fans wondered if people would watch the Indian version, given that Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiered in various Indian languages last month. Samantha reminded fans that the Indian version is not a remake. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels truly lucky and blessed, shares pics from Citadel premiere)

Samantha recently posted pictures from her birthday celebration. In the comment section of the post, one of her fans wrote, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka's Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it's same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!"

Samantha was quick to respond to the comment and she wrote, "@theweavingideas it is not a REMAKE!!" Another fan of the actor also decided to explain it all and wrote, "Citadel main series has different spin-offs in different countries. And one of the spin-off casting has Samantha and Varun paired which is Indian spin-off. It has Spainish, Italian and Mexican spin-off too which run parallel to the main series with little or no merge with the main one. Hope this clarified your question!"

Samantha's response to the comment also made fans appreciate the fact that she reads her comments section. Many of her fans also posted requests that she must never feature in a remake ever.

Samantha is currently working on the Indian version of Citadel. She posted pictures from her birthday celebration that showed that the team of her upcoming Prime Video web show made special arrangements for her birthday. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote on her Instagram page, The rules were simple… no surprises, no cake, certainly no f**in balloons. I clearly get what I want… The week that was."

The Indian version of Citadel reunites Samantha with her The Family Man director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

